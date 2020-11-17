How to Dress An Egg: Surprising and Simple Ways to Cook Dinner. Ned Baldwin and Peter Kaminsky. The former chef of Prune in New York and the food writer wrote one of my favorite books of the year. The book is structured in building blocks, teaching readers, for example, to take a whole black bass and serve it grilled, filleted, or pan-fried with crispy skin. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30