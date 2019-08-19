Washington’s wine country is farther off the beaten track, located in a sparsely populated zone of central and eastern Washington. Here, vines thrive on a broad, arid plateau that is loosely framed by cow towns like Walla Walla, Yakima, and Spokane. The cost difference of the vineyard real estate alone helps explain why wines from Washington offer such terrific value for the dollar compared to those from coastal California. Most of Washington’s wine comes from the Columbia Valley, where a broad range of wine grapes can thrive, from Riesling and chardonnay to cabernet sauvignon and Syrah.