But was it perfect? Perhaps not quite at my first visit, when the initial version was served in a tumbler over a giant rock with the floating plume of a lemon twist By my final visit, though, a few small tweaks had transformed it. Only the expressed mist of lemon oils were included for a lighter, brighter, less pithy citrus touch. More importantly, the big cube was gone (along with its diluting properties) and the drink was served up in a retro Nick & Nora glass. The skinny coupe was still well-chilled, with its bead-frosted glass glowing luminously amber in Townsend’s votive light. The drink also retained its balance as the drink warmed slightly, before it disappeared. You could say that Nailed the Dismount finally nailed it.