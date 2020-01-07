The morning breezes and maritime mists found in this low-lying corner of Napa Valley preserve the citrusy zing of freshness found in this wine, even as the sunny afternoons that follow push its alcohol content well above 14%. The result is a duality that delivers the best of both worlds, as if the winemaker had fused the snap and tang of a Granny Smith apple with the deeper flavor and tactile richness of a spiced apple cake.