Grenache is a grape of Spanish origin that has become the most widely planted vine in the south of France precisely because it is capable of producing excellent wine at a lower cost than most. As a rule, grapevines need to be rigorously pruned to make good wine, since too large a yield in terms of tons of fruit per acre of vineyard dilutes the resulting wine. But grenache has a freakish ability to produce flavorful fruit in high volume, so vintners can rely on bumper crops to keep production costs low.