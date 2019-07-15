Game of Thrones may be over, but Brewery Ommegang’s series of beers for the for the popular HBO fantasy drama is keeping Westeros alive — for one more release, at least.
This fall, Ommegang will release the aptly titled My Watch Has Ended, the 15th (and final) beer in its Game of Thrones-themed series of brews. An imperial brown ale made with maple syrup and fenugreek (an herb with maple characteristics), the beer weighs in at 8% ABV, and features toffee and cocoa-like flavors.
“My Watch Has Ended is a fitting end to the series, and a reflection of the mindset of fans now that this epic story has come to a close,” Doug Campbell, president of Brewery Ommegang, said. “We hope it’s something they’ll enjoy with friends as they reminisce about their favorite episodes and characters.”
No date for the beer’s release has been announced, but the release indicates that My Watch Has Ended should hit the market in late fall both on draft and in 750ml bottles, which will be priced around $11.99. Also available will be a collector’s edition pack of beers, which includes a commemorative glass along with three previously released beers in Ommegang’s Game of Thrones series: Take the Black Stout, Fire and Blood Red Ale, and Winter is Here Double Wit.
My Watch Has Ended puts a cap on Ommegang’s Game of Thrones series, which it started in 2013 with the release of Iron Throne, a blonde ale brewed with lemon peel and grains of paradise. That beer was fairly well-received by fans, and is currently rated a 3.67 out of 5 on popular beer-rating site Untappd. Other beers in the series, such as For the Throne (a strong golden ale) and Mother of Dragons (a smoked porter and kriek ale blend) hover around that rating on the site as well.