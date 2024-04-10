Philly’s traveling beer garden Parks on Tap kicks off 24-stop tour on April 17
Philly's popular outdoor food-and-beer event returns this month, including a new location at The Spring Gardens. Here's a look at the schedule, menu offerings and draft beer list.
If you build a beer garden and social space in some of the city’s greenest spaces, Philadelphians will flock in droves.
Parks on Tap, the city’s traveling beer garden, will kick off its seventh season April 17 at the Azalea Garden behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A collaboration between the city’s Parks & Recreation and FCM Hospitality group, the garden-like social hour allows locals and visitors to admire and explore Philly’s parks while helping to fund them. Since its inception, over 200,000 attendees have raised over $1 million.
This year, Parks on Tap adds a new stop at The Spring Gardens, a community space created in 1995. Guests can enjoy $11 cocktails and spiked drinks, $9 wines, and $8 beers, alongside smoked brisket cheesesteaks, mushroom chopped cheese, and chorizo & kimchi hot dogs.
Each location is 21+ to enter, and children are welcome along with a parent or legal guardian. It’s also dog-friendly. The events are always free to attend, but due to liquor control laws, guests will need to register for a free membership once per season at entry.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, though there will be ample picnic tables, lawn chairs, and hammocks available. Parks on Tap ensures wheelchair accessibility.
2024 Parks on Tap Schedule
Each location will operate from Wednesday through Friday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Credit cards and cash are accepted.
April 17-April 21: Azalea Garden,📍Waterworks Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19130
April 24-April 28: Columbus Square Park,📍1100 Wharton St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
May 1-May 5: Matthias Baldwin Park,📍423 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
May 8-May 12: Schuylkill Banks,📍2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
May 15-May 19: Dickinson Square Park,📍1600 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
May 22-May 27 (Memorial Day Weekend): Clark Park,📍4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
May 29-June 2: Penn Treaty Park,📍1301 N Beach St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
June 5-June 9: Pastorius Park,📍8177 Roanoke St, Philadelphia, PA 19118
June 12-16: Belmont Plateau,📍1800 Belmont Mansion Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131
June 19-23: Lemon Hill,📍Sedgley Dr. &, N Lemon Hill Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19130
June 26-June 30: Pretzel Park,📍4300 Silverwood St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
July 3-July 7 (July 4th Weekend):📍Shofuso Japanese House, Lansdowne Dr. &, Horticultural Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131
July 10-July 14: McMichael Park, 3299 Midvale Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129
July 17-July 21: Campbell Square,📍2535 E Allegheny Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
July 24-July 28: Historic Rittenhouse Town,📍208 Lincoln Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19144
July 31-Aug. 4: Gorgas,📍6300 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Aug. 7-Aug. 11: Clark Park,📍4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Aug. 14-Aug. 18: Dickinson Square Park,📍1600 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Aug. 21-Aug. 25: Discovery Center,📍3401 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19121
Aug. 28-Sept. 2 (Labor Day Weekend): Penn Treaty Park,📍1301 N Beach St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Sept. 4-Sept. 8: Schuylkill Banks,📍2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Sept. 11-Sept. 15: Spring Gardens,📍1832 North St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Sept. 18-Sept. 22: Matthias Baldwin Park,📍423 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Sept. 25-Sept. 29: Strawberry Mansion Bridge,📍Strawberry Mansion Bridge Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131
*Rain dates are Oct. 2-6 and Oct. 9-13
2024 Parks on Tap Food and Drink Menu
Food (V - vegan; VG - vegetarian; GF - gluten-free)
Guacamole, roasted tomato salsa, and tortilla chips (V, GF)
Loaded waffle potato chips (GF)
Smoked potato salad (VG, GF)
Garlic butter soft pretzel nuggets (VG)
Crispy scallion pancake
Caesar salad (V, VG)
Smoked cauliflower sandwich (V)
Parks smash urger
Smoked brisket cheesesteak
Mushroom chopped cheese (VG)
Chorizo & kimchi beef hot dog
Kid’s Hot Dog
Fudge Brownie (VG)
Cocktails
Hibiscus lemonade: Kiki Vodka, hibiscus, fresh lemonade
Orange-mango margarita: Tequila, triple sec, orange, mango, lime
Whiskey sour: whiskey, fresh citrus
Draft beer
Mainstay Poplar Pils
Mainstay Bowline IPA
Mainstay Parks Pale Ale
Mainstay White Flag
2SP Up & Out
Conshohocken Ring the Bell
Dogfish Fesina Peche
Downeast Cider
Canned beer
Mainstay Black Cap Sour
Victory Brotherly Love
Mainstay Helles Lager
Half Acre Reef Knot
Wissahickon Shandy
Spiked Cans
Stateside Seltzer: Black Cherry, Orange
Stateside Surfside Tea
Wine
White
Rose
Nonalcoholic beer
The Athletic Run Wild or Free Wave
The Athletic Upside Dawn
Drinks
Lemonade
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Red Bull