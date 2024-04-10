Philly’s traveling beer garden Parks on Tap kicks off 24-stop tour on April 17

If you build a beer garden and social space in some of the city’s greenest spaces, Philadelphians will flock in droves.

Parks on Tap, the city’s traveling beer garden, will kick off its seventh season April 17 at the Azalea Garden behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A collaboration between the city’s Parks & Recreation and FCM Hospitality group, the garden-like social hour allows locals and visitors to admire and explore Philly’s parks while helping to fund them. Since its inception, over 200,000 attendees have raised over $1 million.

This year, Parks on Tap adds a new stop at The Spring Gardens, a community space created in 1995. Guests can enjoy $11 cocktails and spiked drinks, $9 wines, and $8 beers, alongside smoked brisket cheesesteaks, mushroom chopped cheese, and chorizo & kimchi hot dogs.

Each location is 21+ to enter, and children are welcome along with a parent or legal guardian. It’s also dog-friendly. The events are always free to attend, but due to liquor control laws, guests will need to register for a free membership once per season at entry.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, though there will be ample picnic tables, lawn chairs, and hammocks available. Parks on Tap ensures wheelchair accessibility.

2024 Parks on Tap Schedule

Each location will operate from Wednesday through Friday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Credit cards and cash are accepted.

April 17-April 21: Azalea Garden,📍Waterworks Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19130 April 24-April 28: Columbus Square Park,📍1100 Wharton St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 May 1-May 5: Matthias Baldwin Park,📍423 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 May 8-May 12: Schuylkill Banks,📍2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 May 15-May 19: Dickinson Square Park,📍1600 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148 May 22-May 27 (Memorial Day Weekend): Clark Park,📍4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104 May 29-June 2: Penn Treaty Park,📍1301 N Beach St, Philadelphia, PA 19125 June 5-June 9: Pastorius Park,📍8177 Roanoke St, Philadelphia, PA 19118 June 12-16: Belmont Plateau,📍1800 Belmont Mansion Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131 June 19-23: Lemon Hill,📍Sedgley Dr. &, N Lemon Hill Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19130 June 26-June 30: Pretzel Park,📍4300 Silverwood St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 July 3-July 7 (July 4th Weekend):📍Shofuso Japanese House, Lansdowne Dr. &, Horticultural Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131 July 10-July 14: McMichael Park, 3299 Midvale Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129 July 17-July 21: Campbell Square,📍2535 E Allegheny Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 July 24-July 28: Historic Rittenhouse Town,📍208 Lincoln Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19144 July 31-Aug. 4: Gorgas,📍6300 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Aug. 7-Aug. 11: Clark Park,📍4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Aug. 14-Aug. 18: Dickinson Square Park,📍1600 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Aug. 21-Aug. 25: Discovery Center,📍3401 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19121 Aug. 28-Sept. 2 (Labor Day Weekend): Penn Treaty Park,📍1301 N Beach St, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Sept. 4-Sept. 8: Schuylkill Banks,📍2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Sept. 11-Sept. 15: Spring Gardens,📍1832 North St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Sept. 18-Sept. 22: Matthias Baldwin Park,📍423 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Sept. 25-Sept. 29: Strawberry Mansion Bridge,📍Strawberry Mansion Bridge Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131

*Rain dates are Oct. 2-6 and Oct. 9-13

2024 Parks on Tap Food and Drink Menu

Food (V - vegan; VG - vegetarian; GF - gluten-free)

Guacamole, roasted tomato salsa, and tortilla chips (V, GF) Loaded waffle potato chips (GF) Smoked potato salad (VG, GF) Garlic butter soft pretzel nuggets (VG) Crispy scallion pancake Caesar salad (V, VG) Smoked cauliflower sandwich (V) Parks smash urger Smoked brisket cheesesteak Mushroom chopped cheese (VG) Chorizo & kimchi beef hot dog Kid’s Hot Dog Fudge Brownie (VG)

Cocktails

Hibiscus lemonade: Kiki Vodka, hibiscus, fresh lemonade Orange-mango margarita: Tequila, triple sec, orange, mango, lime Whiskey sour: whiskey, fresh citrus

Draft beer

Mainstay Poplar Pils Mainstay Bowline IPA Mainstay Parks Pale Ale Mainstay White Flag 2SP Up & Out Conshohocken Ring the Bell Dogfish Fesina Peche Downeast Cider

Canned beer

Mainstay Black Cap Sour Victory Brotherly Love Mainstay Helles Lager Half Acre Reef Knot Wissahickon Shandy

Spiked Cans

Stateside Seltzer: Black Cherry, Orange Stateside Surfside Tea

Wine

White Rose

Nonalcoholic beer

The Athletic Run Wild or Free Wave The Athletic Upside Dawn

Drinks