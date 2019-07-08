It’s never been easier to be a lazy craft beer lover in Pennsylvania.*
While the state may be known for its archaic alcohol regulations, those laws are changing almost constantly, and now there are actually quite a few legal ways to get beer delivered right to your door. The hardest part is choosing what you want to try first — and maybe the wait, depending on how badly you need a drink.
Here, we run down some of the most intriguing options, from area brewers with their own delivery offerings, to subscription services, to late-night options. All you’ve got to do is pick your poison, and be available to sign for it once it arrives.
Levante’s beer delivery venture, Mercury, is one of the only ways to get cans from the West Chester-based brewery (usually their beers are just on tap). Launched in February, the service allows Pennsylvania customers to order a variety of the company’s beers to their door, whether they’re looking for hazy hop bombs like Tickle Parts, crisp pilsners like Birra Di Levante, or experimental brews like the terpene-infused Reefermentation pale ale. Orders typically are packaged the same day they’re placed, so expect to receive your beers within a few days, and at maximum freshness. levantebrewing.com/collections/available-for-deliver
Pro tip: Beers are priced the same as at the brewery — shipping is the only additional charge.
Delivery: Minimum order of three four-packs; max of six.
Like Levante, Tired Hands’ beer delivery service provides Pennsylvanians with its highly coveted brews at the same prices you pay at its Ardmore brewery. Known as Dudley Direct, Hands’ beer-shipping arm offers delivery of about two-dozen bottled brews, including the BrewviX-winning Sticky Drippy Crystals saison, and four-packs of canned flagships like Alien Church and HopHands. Orders are packaged once a week and generally will be received in under two weeks, but can arrive in as little as a few days. dudleydirect.tiredhands.com
Pro tip: Check their Instagram page (instagram.com/tiredhandsbrewing), where they frequently have for codes for free shipping
Delivery: Four-packs must be ordered in multiples of four.
With a focus on hard-to-find and new beers, the app-based Tavour often features suds from the likes of Anchorage Brewing, Side Project, and Barebottle Brewing, but the list changes almost daily thanks to sellouts and new additions. If you know what you’re looking for, Tavour is better than a beer-of-the-month club; customers can select as few or as many beers as they’d like in a four- to five-week period before they all ship together. If what you’re looking for are out-of-market selections, this one is your best bet. about.tavour.com
Pro tip: Two new beers introduced each day.
Delivery: Ships at a flat rate of $14.90.
Launched earlier this month by Allegheny County’s Brentwood Distributing, Beverages2U offers beer by the case to Pennsylvanians either as one-off orders, or on a subscription basis. There’s no order limit, so you can buy as many cases of the company’s offerings as you’d like. Options include Pittsburgh-area craft companies like Rusty Rail, Penn Brewery, and Full Pint Brewing, as well as all the larger craft breweries — think 21st Amendment, Avery, Boston Beer Co., and the like. You can even get Coors, Budweiser, or Miller delivered, if that’s your thing. beverages2u.com
Pro tip: 300-plus beers available.
Delivery: Orders over $150 ship free.
Sure, there are 30-packs of Natural Light, 40-ounce bottles of Colt 45 and Olde English, and tallboys of Bud Ice, but the app- and web-based service also features a considerable number of craft beers in four, six, and 12-packs. Think Dock Street’s Agave Lava (a goBooze exclusive), Love City Eraserhood, and 2SP Delco Lager. Delivery is available until 10 p.m. on Weekdays, and 11 p.m. on weekends, so if you need some good beer at a bad hour, goPuff has you covered. gopuff.com/#go_booze
Pro tip: Orders arrive in as little as 30 minutes, and goPuff delivers to the Cherry Hill area.
Delivery: Delivery fee is $1.95.
Quick Sip Delivery is the closest thing to taking a trip to a bottle shop from your couch. This service, run by the folks behind Hawthornes Beer Cafe in South Philly, features unique build-your-own six-pack and growler-fill options (the only provider on this list that does so), plus 12-packs, single-brand six-packs, and wine delivery within an hour. Currently, growler-fill selections include offerings from Love City, Tonewood, and Original Sin, while custom six-pack options include beers from Allagash, Half Acre, Dogfish Head, and Victory. Apologies to suburbanites — this one is Philly-only. quicksipdelivery.com
Pro tip: Deliveries are made until 11 p.m every day.
Delivery: Minimum order is $13.50, with a mandatory gratuity between 15 and 20 percent.