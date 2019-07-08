With a focus on hard-to-find and new beers, the app-based Tavour often features suds from the likes of Anchorage Brewing, Side Project, and Barebottle Brewing, but the list changes almost daily thanks to sellouts and new additions. If you know what you’re looking for, Tavour is better than a beer-of-the-month club; customers can select as few or as many beers as they’d like in a four- to five-week period before they all ship together. If what you’re looking for are out-of-market selections, this one is your best bet. about.tavour.com