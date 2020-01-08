When brewer Tom Baker got a call from one of his farmers about a great deal on ugly, hail-damaged peaches, the owner of Bar Hygge and Brewery Techne saw an opportunity to try something he’d never done before. “I’d just read an advisory from the PA Liquor Control Board that defined cider as only made from apples and pears,” he said. “Anything else has to be classified as a fermented fruit beverage, and under 8% ABV or it’s considered wine. I thought that was kind of interesting.”