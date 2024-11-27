As manager of the Reading Terminal Market in the 1980s, David K. O’Neil oversaw a pivotal period of rebirth at the Philly food institution. It was an exciting, make-do time in the life of the market — and one which O’Neil documented in thousands of photographs. Candid snapshots that captured a market on the rise, and evoked everyday exchanges between bygone merchants and generations of old and new market travelers.

“The magic of the market,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil left the terminal in 1990 to consult public markets across the globe, but collected vintage photos of the iconic Philly food hall for decades, as well as market ephemera, like pins and posters, menus, and vendor bags.

Considered the most mammoth trove of public market materials in the world, O’Neil’s collection will open to the public in January as a permanent archive at Penn’s Kislak Center for Special Collections, Rare Books and Manuscripts.