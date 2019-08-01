Discovery Channels Shark Week returned on Sunday, marking 31 years of the annual broadcast for the annual summer TV event. In that time, its become something of a cultural phenomenon, and, interestingly, has inspired quite a few tribute beers in the process.
This year’s festivities run through Aug. 4, and feature more than 20 hours of shark shows, which means that Shark-loving hopheads need something special to sip to celebrate. We’re not talking beers that merely name the animal in their titles (sorry, Landshark), we mean beers actually made for Shark Week.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the Philadelphia area is currently home to some breweries who are getting in on the Shark Week hype. We’ve rounded a few you can take a bite out of below, but if we missed your favorite, let us know in the comments.
Bob Barrar and the crew at 2SP brewed up a witbier with a little citrus bite. Dubbed The Great Wit Shark (not to be confused with Cape May Brewing’s version), this 4.1% ABV Belgian-style wheat beer was made with blood oranges for a sweet and sour tang. Be warned, though — as the company announced online, there is only one keg available, and you can only get it at their taproom in Aston, so now is the time to make the trip to Delco.
Evil Genius is known for their pop culture referencing beer names, and their Shark Week brew is no different. Named after the annoyingly popular children’s song, Baby Shark, which a release says initially debuted on draft in the spring, is a hazy pale ale brewed with oats and Mosaic hops, and weighs in at 4.4% ABV. The beer is currently available on draft and in cans at the Evil Genius tasting room in Fishtown, where they’ll be screening shark-themed movies throughout the week.
Pizza Boy has brewed Armor Shark before, but this time, they brewed and canned the beer in honor of Shark Week. Subtitled the “Strongest of All Sharks,” this brew was created with Citra, Falconers’ Flight, and Chinook hops, and comes in at a hefty 9.5% ABV, so it’s name is accurate (at least for this list). It’s available in single cans, four-packs, or cases at Pizza Boy’s Enola taproom, but should be coming to Philly bottle shops next week, the company said on Instagram.