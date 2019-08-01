View this post on Instagram

It’s #SharkWeek! 🦈 🦈 🦈 Tonight come in and try our brand new: 🍻The Great Wit Shark, 4.1%, Witbier. . Brewed by Chris on the #Sabco. This is a #Witbier made with #bloodoranges 🍊. It's crisp & zesty, with a slightly sour finish and subtle notes of citrus sweetness. . Only one keg available. . . . #aston #chester #delco #madeindelco #craftbeer #pabeer #pabrewery #pacraft #drinklocal #beer #newbeer #smallbatch