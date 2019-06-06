If you believe in dessert before dinner, you’ll want to check out Good King Tavern’s new menu of Fraperitifs. The boozy shaved ice treat draws its inspiration from the French apéro hour, designed to kindle the appetite before any food hits the table. At Good King Tavern, there are more than a handful of fortified wine options that you can turn into adult water ice. The herbaceous aperitifs, though, are more bitter than sweet, so that premeal drink will be less like a sugary frappé and more like an earthy refreshment. If interested in one with fruity notes, try the citrusy China-China Amer or the cherry-scented Byrrh. Confused by the many choices? Just ask your server to guide the way.