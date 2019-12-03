Bordeaux wines are almost always blends and limited by law to the region’s own native grapes. Merlot and cabernet sauvignon are the top two red grapes, of which merlot is more widely planted and cabernet sauvignon more revered. In practice, the more affordable a Bordeaux, the more likely it is to be made with mostly merlot, but French merlot tastes quite different from the plumper, fruitier merlots of California.