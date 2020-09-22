What has changed recently is that both Italy and Spain have ramped up production of less expensive sparkling wines like prosecco and Cava. Of the two, Italian prosecco has been more successful in terms of volume, but Spanish Cava has made the greater effort to follow quality-oriented traditions by legally adopting the original Champagne method of production. As a result, even bargain Cavas like this one manage to combine a brisk lemon and green apple freshness with the underlying richness of texture and baguette-like flavors that come only with bottle-aging and simply cannot be faked.