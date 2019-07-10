So we've had lot's kids asking us about all these boxes of Unicorn Pop Tarts we have lying around the brewery. We've tried to cover this up and pretend it never happened, but these pesky kids have foiled our plans...Again! Yes we love Pop Tarts. Yes we love Unicorns. Yes we love Hops. We're kinda happy to intorduce our first attempt at a beer we never thought there was a need to produce. We've harvested Unicorn Power and infused it into a hoppy and hazy creation we're calling UNICORN TARTS. Come join us Friday in Exton as well as a few select bars still TBD to celebrate whatever this is. Supply is mythical to non-existent so get it while you can. Stay tuned for more details. Video is a Foofer Flynnigan Production. Thanks Dylan!