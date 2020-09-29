There are a number of terms on the label that indicate superior quality and the wine lives up to its promise. The honorific term Château indicates that this is an estate-bottled wine, where the vintner cultivates their own vineyards adjacent to the winery. Cru Bourgeois is a legal classification for wines of the middle tier, between the expensive crus classes and cheaper entry level offerings. Finally, the Médoc appellation indicates that this wine comes from the most respected of Bordeaux’s wine districts, the storied “Left Bank” of the Gironde estuary.