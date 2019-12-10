The cheapest wines of all are those from California’s vast, baking-hot Central Valley, which produces roughly three quarters of the state’s wine volume but few wines of good quality. Savvy wine shoppers therefore tend to assume that California on the label means Central Valley fruit of questionable quality, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes a wine is labeled California simply because it blends fruit from a number of different premium zones, as with this delicious California-appellated pinot gris, sourced from four coastal counties known for excellent wine.