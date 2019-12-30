When wine-labeling laws were established in the 20th century, Italy and Spain chose to regulate the term “reserve” to restore consumer confidence, but other countries did not. As a result, the word “riserva” on an Italian Chianti or “reserva” on a Spanish Rioja guarantees that these wines have been aged longer than average in oak barrels, a process that concentrates the wine and can add a cognac-like oaky flavor as well.