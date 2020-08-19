While Sangiovese is the key ingredient in many of Italy’s most famous wines, from humble Chianti to noble Brunello di Montalcino, it is rarely labeled under its own name. This is partly due to the European tradition of naming wines by their region rather than their grape, but also a result of being at its best in blends. When grown in the rolling hills of Tuscany, Sangiovese makes very dry and distinctive wines on the lighter, paler end of the red spectrum, featuring flavors of sour cherries and cranberries in wines.