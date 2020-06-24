Sauvignon blanc, today, is a household name, known to wine lovers as one of the great white wine grapes of all time. But 50 years ago, this variety native to northern France was obscure and unfamiliar to American audiences. At that time, the wines of Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre, two French towns that used only sauvignon blanc grapes, had a sort of “blue chip” status as familiar staples on wine lists in steak houses and French restaurants. But since these wines were named for their regional appellations and not for their grape, the words “sauvignon blanc” didn’t appear on their labels. Sauvignon blanc’s lack of name recognition helps explain why California’s pioneering vintners found it difficult to sell and coined a new term for the style.