Sauvignon blanc, today, is a household name, known to wine lovers as one of the great white wine grapes of all time. But 50 years ago, this variety native to northern France was obscure and unfamiliar to American audiences. At that time, the wines of Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre, two French towns that used only sauvignon blanc grapes, had a sort of “blue chip” status as familiar staples on wine lists in steak houses and French restaurants. But since these wines were named for their regional appellations and not for their grape, the words “sauvignon blanc” didn’t appear on their labels. Sauvignon blanc’s lack of name recognition helps explain why California’s pioneering vintners found it difficult to sell and coined a new term for the style.
Robert Mondavi started the trend by labeling his 1968 vintage sauvignon blanc as “Fumé Blanc” as a sly reference to the famous Pouilly-Fumé wines of France. This marketing gambit worked like a charm and was swiftly adopted by other California wineries like this one, named for their Dry Creek Valley subzone of northern Sonoma County, who made their first “Fumé Blanc” in 1972. The wine features everything we love about sauvignon blanc – from its dry lemon-lime attack and pleasingly herbal scent to its refreshingly tangy finish. It makes an outstanding partner for green vegetables and salads, as well as any seafood or shellfish dish you might consider squeezing lemon on.
