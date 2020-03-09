As people pay more attention to where it comes from, the wine term “terroir” is now being applied to everything from heirloom tomatoes to hops in beer. But its meaning is not always clear. Terroir rhymes with pinot noir, which is apt since this is the style of wine most often praised for its terroir characteristics. This French word means earth or soil, but in wine lingo the term can be translated as “location-specific sensory traits." Essentially, terroir is the recognizable taste and smell of a place, namely those associated with agricultural products whose region of origin alters their flavor.