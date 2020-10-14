This red blend is among their most popular cuvées nationally, dedicated to the most famous bootlegger of the Prohibition era — Al Capone. It offers a soft, rich mouthfeel and robust taste, with dark, spiced fruit flavors of peppered black cherries and gooey blueberry jam. Sadly, it is being discontinued in Pennsylvania stores, so snap it up at this discounted rate while you can, and keep an eye out for other Big House bargains moving forward.