Second, when the syrah grape is grown outside of Europe, it frequently goes by another name — one that is strongly associated with Australian wine: shiraz. Whether you call it syrah or shiraz, the grape’s most distinctive trait is the deep inky purple-tinged color of its wines. However, the wine’s flavor will largely depend on whether the grapes are grown in a warmer or cooler region. Cooler zones, like those in France or along California’s Pacific coast, produce syrahs that have the fresh tangy taste of wild blackberries and a faint nose-tingling hint of green peppercorns.