In the realm of white blends, a similar approach is applied, just with fewer variables. This wine from Washington makes a perfect example. Chardonnay serves as the wine’s base, a grape whose wines offer exceptional richness of texture but whose clean apple-like flavor can come across as too bland or subtle when not enriched by fancy barrel-aging. Here, the winemaker has enhanced the chardonnay by blending in wines made from more aromatic grapes. Riesling and chenin blanc add lively acidity and a pleasing touch of sweetness, as refreshing as a cold pear on a hot day. Viognier and muscat add distinctive floral accents, like the heady scent of violets or honeysuckle. The result is an unoaked white that is delicious with everything from fruit salads to spicy tuna rolls, and greater than the sum of its parts.