All month long, you’ll find an array of mouthwatering rosés on sale, some of which will feature fundraising angles. In this case, a local wholesaler behind eight pink wine and spirits brands, including this one, has organized a campaign to support Pennsylvania-based breast cancer research, patient care and outreach. Together the producers and their vendor partner are donating a portion of the proceeds on October sales of these products to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Where things get tricky for red wine drinkers, though, is in figuring out which pink wines are dry and which are sweet because labels can be quite coy. Luckily, there is always a clue in the fine print — alcohol content is always declared, and while there are exceptions, the higher it is, the drier the wine is likely to be. For example, the sweetest rosés often contain less than 12% alcohol. This rosé made with 100% malbec from Argentina is an example of the drier style. Loaded with snappy fresh flavors of strawberries and raspberries, it clocks in at 14% alcohol, meaning that almost all of its natural grape sugars have been converted to alcohol.