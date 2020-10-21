The French and Italian classics are almost always slightly lighter and more acidic than wines made with the same grape varieties elsewhere because their grapes are picked at slightly lower degrees of ripeness due to colder climate conditions. This predictable distinction happens because almost all wine regions are considerably warmer and drier than their European counterparts. Colder places yield lower grape ripeness, which produces wines with lower alcohol and higher acidity and skews aromatics in herbal or earthy directions. Higher ripeness in warmer regions like California or Argentina produces stronger, jammier wines that taste more like cooked fruit desserts than fresh-picked fruit.