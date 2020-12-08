Sonoma is California’s second most famous wine region, with nearly as much name recognition as neighboring Napa. Both are counties located north of the San Francisco Bay Area. Fine wines were first pioneered in the late 19th century near the city of Sonoma, but when the global fine wine revolution of the 1970s finally revived American wine prospects, it was Napa’s environs that experienced the first successes and name recognition. When Napa Valley was formalized as an American Viticultural Area, its forward-thinking vintners collaborated to map out a patchwork of sub-districts, which are now legal appellations in their own right. But the process of developing wine appellations was messier in Sonoma County and has resulted in a more confusing landscape for wine drinkers to navigate.