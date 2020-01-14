Here are some of the best spots to sample some on-trend nonalcoholic drinks.

Forsythia

Bar manager Jennifer Camela has created a beverage program with unusually thoughtful and food-friendly nonalcoholic options. Don’t sleep on the Seedlip cocktails, including the Green Goddess, which uses Seedlip’s herbaceous Garden spirit, and Le Nuage, which incorporates Seedlip’s Grove 42, which has a citrusy flavor and aroma. Locally made Baba’s Brew Kombucha on draft is another winning option.

The Royal Tavern

When Royal Tavern reopened its doors in late November after a longer-than-expected renovation, the Bella Vista bar had refreshed its drinks menu as well, adding a dedicated zero-proof section. Run Wild IPA, a craft nonalcoholic beer brewed in Connecticut by Athletic Brewing, is a dead ringer for “real” craft beer. Also delicious: the Sits Easy mocktail, based on chamomile tea, coconut nectar, and citrus.

David Maialetti/Staff Photographer Special Effects, a nonalcoholic beer from Brooklyn Brewery, sits on a table at the bar in the Farm & Fisherman Tavern.

Farm & Fisherman Tavern

The two locations of Farm & Fisherman Tavern (Horsham and Cherry Hill) have extraordinarily good options for those eschewing alcohol. They’re among the few places to get a taste of Brooklyn Brewery’s outstanding Special Effects, a nonalcoholic hoppy lager. Farm & Fisherman Tavern also ferments its own kombucha and spicy ginger beer.

Spice Finch

In Rittenhouse, Spice Finch has been a reliable source for strong alcohol-free options since its opening in mid-2018. “The N/A Groni, a mix of [Italian sodas] Chinnoto and Sanbitter, really does taste like a negroni,” says bar manager Frank Pusateri. “That’s my own Dry January go-to.”