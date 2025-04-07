17 Easter brunch spots in Philadelphia and the suburbs

Easter brunch blends two traditions: Sunday brunch and Easter dinner.

This year, on April 20, 17 restaurants across the Philadelphia region are serving special menus with dishes like crème brûlée French toast, citrus herb-roasted salmon, and brisket Benedict.

Advertisement

Pick your favorite — and don’t forget to make a reservation early.

Where to find Easter brunch in Philadelphia

In Old City, there’s a prix-fixe Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring four courses at $80 per person. Dishes include roasted garden carrots, Wagyu beef tartar, smoked salmon rosti, steak and eggs, and chocolate-banana pot de crème. Make reservations online.

📍233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-644-9395, 🌐 forsythiaphilly.com

This lively Center City restaurant and bar is offering a three-course prix-fixe Easter brunch for $39 per person.The menu includes French toast with Nutella, chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict with smoked prosciutto, and a carving station with sliced ham. Brunch runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an appearance from the Easter Bunny between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visit Resy to reserve.

📍1620 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-985-1234, 🌐 patchworkphilly.com

Celebrate Easter Sunday at the Prime Rib at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with a buffet-style brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The spread includes a build-your-own omelet station and a carving station for herb-crusted leg of lamb and slow-roasted prime rib. Guests can also enjoy cocktails and a festive photo wall. The brunch is $80 per person, plus an 18% gratuity. Book on OpenTable.

📍900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 833-472-5483, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/the-prime-rib

Bank & Bourbon in Center City will serve Easter brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.The $75-per-adult ($18 for kids 12 and under) buffet includes an assortment of pastries, corned beef hash, made-to-order omelets, steak, whole-roasted salmon, bourbon-glazed ham, and more. Book your table on Resy.com.

📍1200 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com

If cake is the move this Easter, DreamWorld Bakes is the place to be. Order a cake tasting box for $95, complete with 10 slices of their signature flavors — like cardamom cake with passionfruit curd and mango chai mousse, or Thai tea cake layers with mango lassi curd and condensed milk buttercream. Fill out the online order form to reserve a box (or two or three) and pick up Saturday evening or Sunday morning at the bakery.

📍2400 Coral St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 856-390-0502, 🌐 dreamworldbakes.com

How about Easter brunch on the Delaware River? Head to Penn’s Landing and hop aboard at two-hour cruise at noon, complete with a buffet and views of the Philadelphia skyline. Enjoy pastries, summer berry and farro salad, birria-style chicken, citrus herb-roasted salmon, a dessert station, and more on the water with family and friends. There will be a live DJ, cash bar, and Easter activities and games. Purchase from $88 online.

📍401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia 🌐 cityexperiences.com/philadelphia/city-cruises

Enjoy à la carte Easter specials and brunch service until 3 p.m.Menu highlights include smoked salmon flatbread ($21), a chorizo omelet ($18), and French toast with Grand Marnier and berries ($16). Bottomless mimosas and sangria are available for $30 per person, with a two-hour limit — and everyone at the table must participate. This promotion ends at 2:30 p.m. Call to reserve a table.

📍212 Walnut St., 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-238-0499, 🌐 positanocoast.net

Who says brunch can’t be cookies and cupcakes? Cake Life Bake Shop in Fishtown is offering Easter desserts, including sugar cookies ($42 for a dozen), petal-pistachio cookies ($40 for a dozen), and Gritty cupcakes ($30 for four). There will also be quiche ($40), fruit tart ($48), dulce de leche ($44), and strawberry cheesecakes ($48).

📍1306 Frankford Ave.Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 215-268-7343,🌐 cakelifebakeshop.com

This modern American tavern on Independence Mall offers à la carte holiday specials and a mimosa brunch for dine-in guests on Easter Sunday. Choose from brioche French toast ($17), spring onion frittata ($19), and brisket Benedict ($26). Enjoy a bottle of sparkling white and your choice of orange or cranberry juice for the mimosa brunch at $25 per person, available with any entrée purchase. Reserve your spot on OpenTable.

📍433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-923-2267, 🌐 redowltavern.com

This Southern-inspired restaurant, bar, and live music venue on Headhouse Square is serving a three-course prix-fixe Easter brunch for $45 per person.The menu features blackberry oysters, lamb Benedict, and crème brûlée French toast, with dessert options like lemon tart, vanilla panna cotta, or chocolate pot de crème. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music from noon to 3 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged — book online or by phone.

📍509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-558-2471, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com

Where to find Easter brunch in the Philly suburbs

Founding Farmers is open on the holiday and throughout Easter weekend with breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. In the upstairs main dining room, enjoy an all-you-can-eat farmers market buffet brunch complete with scrambled eggs, roasted beef, buttermilk pancakes, eggs Benedict, cinnamon rolls, and more ($34.99 per adult, $15.50 per child 4 to 12). Head to the street-level dining room and bar area if you’re looking for à la carte breakfast items like buttermilk biscuits, beignets, chicken and waffles, and brioche French toast ($11.99 to $23.99). Be sure to make a reservation online as soon as possible.

📍255 Main St., Suite 180, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406, 📞 484-808-4008, 🌐 wearefoundingfarmers.com

Head to Wayne for At the Table’s Easter brunch, a $70-per-person prix-fixe served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes oysters, crab cake Benedict, brioche cinnamon swirl French toast, and more — with strawberry shortcake or vanilla crème brûlée to finish. Be sure to make reservations on Tock.

📍118 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Pa. 19087, 📞 610-964-9700, 🌐 atthetablewayne.com

For $39.95, enjoy an Easter brunch buffet at Avola Kitchen & Bar. The buffet offers made-to-order steak and eggs, stuffed French toast, eggs Benedict, ricotta doughnuts, and more. End the meal with housemade danish, tiramisu, and lemon mascarpone cake for dessert. Coffee and tea is included, too. Reserve a table for brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍625 N Morehall Road, Malvern, Pa. 19355, 📞 484-328-8584, 🌐 avolakitchenandbar.com

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Teca is serving an à la carte Easter brunch. Enjoy tuna tartare, chicken Parm, lobster ravioli, frutti di bosco French toast, and more in the heart of Newtown Square. Expect to pay $14 to $43.

📍191 S. Newtown Street Road, Newtown Square, Pa. 19073, 📞 484-420-4010, 🌐 tecanewtownsquare.com

Celebrate Easter with brunch at Limoncello Ristorante in Chester Springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.The buffet features carving and omelet stations with honey-glazed ham and custom-made omelets. Cold displays include Caprese salad, artisanal cheese and meat boards, and smoked salmon platters. The hot spread offers scrambled eggs, eggplant Parm, and Belgian waffles — plus a kids’ buffet. Brunch is $49.95 per adult and $24.95 for kids ages 5 to 12. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys are available for an additional $15. Call to reserve.

📍499 E. Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs, Pa. 19425, 📞 610-524-3112, 🌐 limoncellorestaurant.com

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a holiday brunch buffet at The Farmer’s Daughter in the Normandy Grand Ballroom from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.The spread includes a pancake and waffle station, hot breakfast items (three-cheese scrambled eggs, smoked pork bacon), a farm-style omelet station, salad bar, carving station (leg of lamb, prime rib), and a dessert display with pineapple upside-down cake and a white chocolate fountain. All nonalcoholic beverages are included. Brunch is $64.95 per adult and $26.95 for kids ages 5 to 10. Call to reserve a table.

📍1401 Morris Road, Blue Bell, Pa. 19422, 📞 ​215-616-8300, 🌐 farmersdaughterpa.com

Easter brunch is $60 per person. It includes appetizers like smoked salmon and caviar and truffled chicken liver pâté, and entrees like banana foster waffles and quiche Niçoise. There will be housemade desserts, coffee, and tea, too. Book a table on OpenTable.

📍164 Barren Hill Rd, Conshohocken, Pa. 19428, 📞 610-828-2550, 🌐 springmill.com