This time at home has come with its challenges, but it has also given us time to witness her growth. It has also given us time to experiment with different dishes, not only for her but for us. We still have to get work in during the day, but working from home has allowed us to check the oven between calls and feed the sourdough starter twice a day. The approach we’ve taken in the kitchen is to combine intricate and straightforward dishes that can last us several days.