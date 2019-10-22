Daniel Anggrianto, who owns Cafe Square One on Third Street near Chestnut, thinks his Old City neighborhood can’t be beat.
Eggs-hibit A: He’s opened a bruncherie two blocks away, at 113 Chestnut St.
Eggcellent, set up with sunny yellows and light woods in the high-ceilinged corner space across from Buffalo Billiards that formerly housed Aromatic House of Kabob and MTQ Cafe, serves a breakfast-lunch menu from morning through the late afternoon.
It’s counter service.
Menu is gradually ramping up.
Selections start at $4.50 for an egg and cheese on choice of bread, and include a montecristo with fried egg, maple syrup, pork roll, and Swiss ($6.25) and a Swedish Fish ($9, with smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and capers).
Menu also includes pancakes and French toast, omelets, huevos rancheros, and bowls such as chia pudding, oatmeal, and granola, plus a brunch bowl of warm quinoa, black beans, egg, and cheese. There’s a full line of coffee from Vibrant Coffee Roasters.
The Eggcellent and Square One menus overlap somewhat, but Square One focuses more on salads and sandwiches while Eggcellent has a stronger brunch focus, said Anggrianto, who also owns Kopi Latte in Fishtown.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.