The partners behind Suraya, the Middle Eastern hit in Fishtown, have opened the first of three Mexican-inspired restaurants at the new Pod Philly hotel at 19th and Ludlow Streets in Rittenhouse.

El Cafe, the all-day coffee shop, went live at 7 a.m. Sept. 23, serving pastries, breakfast tacos, Mexican drinking chocolate, agua frescas, and coffee beverages. It is accessible via 31 S. 19th St., just south of Market Street.

Condesa, a 140-seater and the main restaurant, is due to open next door on Oct. 1. The final piece will be El Techo, a rooftop taqueria with a retractable glass roof.

The pastries at El Cafe, 19th and Ludlow Streets.
Seating at El Cafe, which is a casual adjunct to Condesa.
El Cafe is next to Condesa at the Pod Philly hotel at 19th and Ludlow Streets.
