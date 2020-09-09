Chef Eli Kulp will start the second season of his food-think CHEF Radio Podcast with a live taping Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Viaduct in Spring Arts at 10th and Hamilton Streets. (It’s the landscaped area beneath the old Reading Railroad viaduct that formerly served as a Pennsylvania Horticultural Society pop-up beer garden.)
Kulp, a partner in Fork, High Street on Market, and a.kitchen, bills this show’s topic as a conversation about racial inequality and its impact on Philadelphia’s food scene.
In sum: Why aren’t there more people of color in the city’s culinary leadership? And what can be done about food inequity in the city?
To address the questions, he’s invited former Mayor Michael Nutter to cohost and chefs Elijah Milligan, Barbie Marshall, Gera Robinson, and Demarcus Sumpter to join the discussion and to cook for the attendees; Christa Barfield of Farmer Jawn will supply the produce.
Menu includes ducunu tamale, crab toast, red snapper escovitch, cucumber salad, coal-roasted cauliflower, and roasted chicken.