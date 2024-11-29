Espresso martinis are the it-drink in Philly. Here’s where to find them.

The espresso martini has become a favorite among Gen-Zers, who can often be seen with the elegant elixir in hand.

If it were an outfit, it would be a tailored suit with a loosened tie — chic, but approachable.

“It’s just a trendy cocktail,” said Jared Ridgeway, the beverage manager at the Dandelion. “People love coffee and people love alcohol. When you put the two together, you’re going to have a huge crowd. It looks good in a glass, it catches the eye, and for restaurants, it’s pretty easy to execute.”

Whether you prefer the classic recipe or a modern remix, Philly offers plenty of spots to sip on this caffeinated cocktail.

The best espresso martinis in Philly?

In Northern Liberties’ booming cocktail scene, Bar 1010′s espresso martini offerings reign supreme with its “cafe tini” offerings—all variations on the classic vodka, coffee liqueur, and espresso cocktail.For the Classic Parmigiano, the restaurant adds a savory pinch to the classic espresso martini ($14) by adding a sprinkling of 16-month aged parmigiano reggiano — a surprisingly good combo complete with a dose of rich umami flavor. Other cafe tini offerings include pumpkin spice tini that’s topped with cold foam($16), salted caramel ($15), and dirty chai ($15).

📍701 N 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19123, 📞 267-930-8486, 🌐 bar1010.com

After establishing the Rival Bros. Coffee empire, award-winning chef Jonathan Adams and master coffee roaster Damien Pileggi decided to collaborate once again on Enswell, a day-and-night cafe and cocktail bar near Rittenhouse Square. And the partnership, it turned out, was tailor-made to be an espresso martini destination. Among the many standouts on Enswell’s drink menu, which includes an orange espresso tonic, the whiskey-based haymaker ($18) is the real knockout. The drink is made with Rival Bros. “Whistle & Cuss” espresso roast, house-made orgeat, Liberty Belle coffee liqueur, Moscatel, instant coffee cream, and drizzled with flaky Maldon Sea Salt.

📍1528 Spruce St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19102, 📞 215-398-5919, 🌐 enswellphilly.com

With the holiday season in full swing, cozy up with Rouge’s pumpkin spiced espresso martini ($18). This seasonal cocktail is made with Holla vodka, spiced chai, infused pumpkin flavor, Kahlúa, espresso, vanilla, and an added boost of fall spices.

📍205 S 18th St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19103, 📞 215-732-6622, 🌐 rouge98.com

The Elephant, Philadelphia’s inaugural espresso martini bar, has evolved from a seasonal pop-up into a permanent establishment. Its menu features inventive variations of the classic cocktail. From fruit-infused tinis to dessert-inspired twists like banana cream pudding ($15) martini and the brulee all day ($15), made with Absolut Vodka, espresso, Crème brûlée cold foam, Southern Tier Crème brûlée Stout.

📍1500 Locust St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19102, 📞 267-761-5582, 🌐 The Elephant Bar Instagram

Charlie was a sinner is known for its vegan delights and sleek environs, but the sultry after-hour hang’s old school espresso martini ($17) is top of the line. The smooth, medium roast-infused martini can contend with the best the bustling stretch of Midtown Village eateries has to offer. The drink is elevated by house-made creme liqueur and naturally sweet Nizza espresso.

📍131 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19107, 📞 267-758-5372 🌐 charliewasasinner.com

It’s no secret: Blind Barber — one of Philly’s most luxurious speakeasies — houses an impressive, cinnamon cream-flavored espresso martini ($16) with your choice of vodka or tequila. This Center City escape also has an espresso martini-leaning shot called the basic baddie, consisting of espresso-infused vodka, amaretto, house cold brew, and demerara sugar from South America’s Guianas region.

📍1325 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19107, 📞 215-528-9485, 🌐 blindbarber.com

Fishtown’s R&D Cocktail Bar isn’t afraid to go venti. They rotate the cocktail list every few months, but a mainstay is the classic espresso martini ($15). If you’re joined by a group of espresso enthusiasts, you can level up to a shareable venti ($55) that serves four people.

📍1206 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., 19125, 📞 215-515-3452, 🌐 rdphilly.com

Char & Stave, with locations in Chestnut Hill and Ardmore, transitions from a refined coffee shop by day to a sophisticated whiskey bar by night. While they don’t offer a traditional espresso martini, their “Hot Dirty Pirate” ($13.50) provides a unique twist. This cocktail combines barrel-aged espresso, whiskey caramel, dark rum, and oat milk, resulting in a rich blend of roasted oat and caramel flavors.

📍8441 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., 19118, and 21 Rittenhouse Pl., Ardmore, Pa., 19003, 🌐 charandstave.com

The Dandelion is an elevated pub that pays homage to traditional British cuisine, with favorites like rabbit pie, deviled eggs, fish and chips, and English-style stouts on its menu. And given the espresso martini is said to have been invented in London in the 1980s, the Stephen Starr-owned eatery serves a classic one ($15) made with Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, fresh espresso, Kahlúa, and a touch of simple syrup for a well-balanced sip.

📍124 S 18th St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19103, 📞 215-558-2500, 🌐 thedandelionpub.com

Easily one of the city’s prettiest cocktails is from Grad Hospital’s Bánh Mì and Bottles. The Vietnamese restaurant’s signature espresso martini ($16) drips with natural shades of purple from ube, which which gives it a mild nutty flavor. This lavender-tinged indulgence is made from an espresso blend infused blanco tequila, ube condensed milk, and a whole egg.

📍12-14 South St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19147, 🌐 banhmiandbottles.com.

Rex at the Royal, a Southern-inspired restaurant housed in the historic Royal Theater, offers an espresso martini that reflects its elegant ambiance. The Royal Espresso Martini ($19) features vanilla bean-infused Stateside Vodka, NOLA coffee liqueur, and Green Street espresso, delivering a rich and sophisticated flavor profile.

📍1524 South St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19146, 📞 267-319-1366, 🌐 rexphl.com

How to make an espresso martini?

If there’s one takeaway from the espresso martini’s popularity, it’s that there’s no single way to make it. However, the classic ingredients remains simple:

2 oz. vodka 0.5 oz. coffee liqueur (Kahlúa is a classic choice) 1 oz. freshly brewed or cold espresso 0.25 oz. simple syrup Three coffee beans for garnish

While some bartenders stick with the original, others experiment with sweeteners, infused spirits, or unique garnishes to elevate the cocktail. However you take it, an espresso martini is a guaranteed way to energize your night out.