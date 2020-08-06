Everybody Eats Philly, which has been hosting grocery giveaways in Philadelphia neighborhoods this summer, will set up Saturday, Aug. 8 at Southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing Playground, 50th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.
Volunteers will give out lunches, starting at 2 p.m., along with bags containing groceries, produce, and other essentials, including dry goods, toiletries, water, paper towels, diapers, and pet food. DJ Skip will spin.
The group, helmed by local chefs including Stephanie Willis (the founder), Kurt Evans, Aziza Young, Gregory Headen, and Malik Ali, is trying to increase food security in areas that need it most.
Volunteering Untapped PHL is hosting a live bingo fundraiser for Everybody Eats at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. VU will match up to $250 in donations.