Want a lineup of late-night variety-show entertainment — jugglers, singers, contortionists, what have you, who perform on a round stage that retracts into the floor? Intimate airs, even in a 150-seater under a 40-foot ceiling? Three bars? More crystal chandeliers than you can find in a lighting showroom? A bathtub outside the restrooms? It’s all there, plus a menu of eastern Mediterranean/Levantine food from chefs Konstantinos Pitsillides and his protégé Dominic Santora, who worked side by side at Kanella Grill in Center City.