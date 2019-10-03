Whether you want a cold jolt of seasonally spiced caffeine or a warming pumpkin treat, Herman’s Coffee has you covered. Option one features a double shot of espresso poured over Fever Tree tonic that’s mixed with cranberry bitters and a rosemary-infused simple syrup. The iced-down refresher is finished with a sprig of rosemary. For a house-made take on a mainstream fall treat, go for option two: the pumpkin pie-inspired latte, spiked with spiced syrup made from fresh pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and allspice. A splash of sweetened condensed milk is poured in just before the steamed milk, adding extra creaminess to this decadent cup. Freshly grated nutmeg tops it all off.