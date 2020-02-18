A lesson in how to clean, cut, and cook fish

Intimidated by the prospect of receiving whole fish? This Saturday, Fishadelphia will team up with the Free Library’s Culinary Literary Center and the Rosenbach Museum to present a hands-on lesson. With the assistance of Fishadelphia students, Heritage Shellfish Cooperative member George Mathis will conduct a lesson in cleaning and filleting fish — he’ll use porgy — and provide a colorful history of the New Jersey seafood culture. Philly chef Laquanda Dobson will demonstrate how to fry fish and provide a tasting afterward. Fishadelphia member Nicky Uy will also prepare and provide a tasting of fish using a traditional Filipino recipe.

If you go: Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., Culinary Literary Center, $20, (215) 686-5323, freelibrary.org.