Menu from executive chef Ryan Bloome, who last was chef de cuisine of JG SkyHigh at the Four Seasons, includes snacks such as trail mix with peanuts, chocolate, pumpkin seeds, puffed rice, quinoa, and mole spice; sandwiches such as chicken shawarma pita; salads such as seared tuna with raw artichoke and fennel; and mains such as summer bean cassoulet with duck confit. Marc Vetri oversees the kitchen as its culinary adviser.