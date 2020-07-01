How about a taste of a private social club?
When the Fitler Club reopens to members Friday, July 3 at 24th and Market Streets, it will roll out an outdoor restaurant open to the public.
The Garden is a landscaped set up in a courtyard, open through Labor Day for lunch and dinner (weather dependent) with reservations available to Fitler members. The public can do walk-ins.
Menu from executive chef Ryan Bloome, who last was chef de cuisine of JG SkyHigh at the Four Seasons, includes snacks such as trail mix with peanuts, chocolate, pumpkin seeds, puffed rice, quinoa, and mole spice; sandwiches such as chicken shawarma pita; salads such as seared tuna with raw artichoke and fennel; and mains such as summer bean cassoulet with duck confit. Marc Vetri oversees the kitchen as its culinary adviser.
Bring a credit card; it’s cash-free.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday for lunch; 5 to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dinner; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday brunch.
The Garden will host events and chef collaborations, including one later this summer with Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby of Vedge and V Street. Programming began with a fundraiser in support of the Philadelphia School District.
A performance by the Philadelphia Drag Mafia is scheduled to celebrate Pride Month. All public events and collaborations will be announced on its Instagram, @FitlerClub.