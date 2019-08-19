I moved out probably a dozen times. I love, I love, I love Spokane. It’s a nice little city but I thrive better in a cultural-forward city. I love art. I love film. I love people. Sports. I love everything. And in my town there really isn’t much of that. We have the Gonzaga Bulldogs. ... When we moved back to Spokane [in 2008], my wife and I planned to leave, no matter what. We didn’t know when. But then we started getting rooted and rooted and getting all these offers to do other things. Like every day, there’s something happening, and we ended up opening up a couple more things: a bakery biscuit shop, then the Whiskey Den, and then the Pacific Kitchen. But my friends opened up a restaurant in New York. Every time I come to New York, I was like, “This is it. I’m going to stay.” Every time I leave Spokane, I say that actually. I like the culture, the hustle and bustle — just everything about being in a bigger city where I can go eat anywhere. Everyday I can go out to new place to eat. I can go experience something new. You run into different people from all over the world and in Spokane you can’t do that. I don’t want to beat it up too bad because it is a good town if that’s what you’re into. I need a little more.