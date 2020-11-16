Corner Bakery, the fast-casual chain now based in Bucks County, is giving away coffee through Dec. 31, 2020.
It’s an unusual, no-strings-attached offer from Jignesh “Jay” Pandya, who bought the company in October: It’s good on any size cup, and no other purchase, subscription, or app download is necessary. It’s available online with the code FREECOFFEE or simply by request at the counter.
Corner Bakery — which was Corner Bakery Cafe at its founding in 1991 by Richard Melman of Lettuce Entertain You — has six locations in Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs. It operates in 14 states plus the District of Columbia.
This has been a busy year for Pandya, who lives in Newtown. In April, he bought Boston Market.
In 2019, Pandya shed his 50 Pizza Hut locations, leaving the Philadelphia area Hut-less.
Meanwhile, Pandya’s college-age son, Ronak, operates four locations of a fast-food chicken company called HNT, affiliated with a chain based in Brazil.