Who makes the best fries in the Philadelphia area?
If I told you, I’d be wrong. “Best" is subjective here.
Declaring one shop as “the best” is folly. What is “the best” to me might not be “the best” to you, and vice versa. I happen to love crispy shoestrings (such as the Szechuan shoestring fries at Continental in Old City) but will shun crinkle-cuts (such as Shake Shack’s) at all costs. Rouge’s have that extra-crispness.
With National French Fry Day on July 13, I’ll throw out a few readers’ favorites. Add your own picks in the comments.
At American Sardine Bar (18th and Federal Streets), chef Doreen DeMarco fries her spuds in canola, hits them with salt and pepper, and serves them with a dill pickle sauce (mayo/yogurt base with chopped pickles).
The Dandelion (18th and Sansom Streets) fries batches in tallow three times and cuts them thick.
At Village Whiskey (20th and Sansom Streets), the duck-fat fries are available topped with Sly Fox cheese sauce and short rib and Cheddar.
Nunu, 1414 Frankford Ave., a Japanese-themer in Fishtown, offers shoestring fries as well as cheese fries seasoned with furikake for a nutty, garlicky flavor.
Though chef Biff Gottehrer turns out respectable plain fries at The Ripplewood (29 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore), you must try the Ripp fries, topped with fondue, jalapeno, and brisket.
The shoestring fries at Pub & Kitchen (20th and Lombard Streets).
At Spice Finch (in the Warwick Hotel at 220 S. 17th St.), raves pour in for the fries tossed in shabazi butter.
Black Sheep Pub (beer-battered)
European Republic
Fountain Porter (thin, just greasy enough)
Fox & Son’s garlic and parmesan is one option. as is the rendition topped with chorizo oil, chili powder, garlic & parsley, and topped with chipotle mayo
Hungry Pigeon (fries and ketchup served as an afternoon snack)
Lucky’s Last Chance (huge variety of topped fries)
Monk’s Cafe (served with bourbon mayo)
Want to make your own fries?
Popsugar offers a tutorial on making your own McDonald’s-style fries. The recipe starts with russet potatoes and includes two frying sessions and the addition of beef fat to the cooking oil.