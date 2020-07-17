All the while, McGill hustled for backing and income. She set up a takeout and delivery business out of the Northeast Philadelphia location of the Better Box, also a Black-owned food business. She became the first paid vendor on the Black and Mobile delivery service. She was one of 60 recipients of a grant from Black People Eats. She raised all of her goal through a community Kiva loan, and was awarded a Magic Johnson forgivable loan. She won a grant from the PA 30 Day Fund.