A GoFundMe drive has been created to help the daughters of Frank Maimone, the owner of Northern Liberties’ Rustica Pizza, who died Feb. 8 in a skiing accident in Colorado.
Maimone, 53, who lived in Fishtown, left behind daughters Isabella, 15, and Francesca, 13. Friends set up the account to assist with the girls’ college fund.
A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. A service will follow. Interment will be private.
Maimone, a popular figure in Northern Liberties, started at the Second Street pizzeria, then called Gianfranco Pizza Rustica, as a manager about 20 years ago. He and a former partner bought it in 2002 and renamed it simply Rustica.
The GoFundMe has a $15,000 goal.