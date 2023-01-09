Good Karma Cafe in Washington Square West shutters indefinitely, citing embezzlement

The Washington Square West outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open.

According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the 928 Pine St. location had been scheduled to close for a short period this month for renovations. “However, we learned a significant sum of money, was embezzled from this location. We are going to take this time to address this serious issue with the appropriate authorities and determine the appropriate path for recovery.”

Good Karma president Shawn Nesbit declined to comment further on Monday morning, and a representative from union could not be reached.

The note, signed “Good Karma Cafe,” thanked patrons for their understanding and directed them to the 265 S. Broad St. store. “We love this community and have been honored to serve Antique Row since October 2010. We will use this time to make additional changes to provide an even better Good Karma Cafe for our employees, community, farmers, and stakeholders.”

Good Karma workers voted to unionize in March 2022. Its store at 2319 Walnut St. closed roughly two months later, amid reports of high turnover. That was followed by the indefinite closure of the cafe’s 22nd Street location in July, due to the need to make building and equipment repairs, according to a statement Nesbit gave at the time.

Good Karma was one of the first independent coffee shops to unionize in Philly. Its workers were inspired by organizing efforts at Starbucks and other independent cafes nationwide. In the months since, staff at several other Philly cafes have unionized, including Elixr, Ultimo, and ReAnimator. Workers at ReAnimator’s sister restaurant/bakery, Eeva, registered their intent to organize last weekend. Its owners voluntarily recognized the union on Monday morning.