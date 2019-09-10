As for the name: Le Caveau is inspired by Paris’ cabaret houses of the late 19th century like Le Chat Noir, where wine flowed freely, Chloe Grigri told me. Though it directly translates as “the vault," the colloquial meaning used in France is wine cellar. “Though our wine cellar is several feet above the ground, and not below, we felt it alludes best to the stashes of wine we’ll store and pour,” she said. “We’re cheeky like that.”