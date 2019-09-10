The father-daughter team of Bernard and Chloe Grigri are working on Le Caveau, which they’re billing as a bar à vins and private-event space, on the second floor of their Bella Vista spot the Good King Tavern (614 S. Seventh St.).
Opening is planned for “fall.” While the ground-floor restaurant will remain the same (casual, neighborhood-friendly, French tavern fare, wines), the second floor (accessed via Seventh Street as well as through a door in the restaurant) will be modeled on bars across France’s Loire Valley.
French-focused wine list will expand to 130 bottles — all at least sustainably farmed and produced, and mostly considered natural.
Menu will feature a small selection of plates, all self-contained on a counter behind the bar, including a selection of house-made charcuterie and cheeses from France and beyond, as well as olives, fish rillettes and “French hot dogs."
Friend and restaurant designer Robert Brown is helping to transform the space, which has raw elements such as original brick and red pine floors.
As for the name: Le Caveau is inspired by Paris’ cabaret houses of the late 19th century like Le Chat Noir, where wine flowed freely, Chloe Grigri told me. Though it directly translates as “the vault," the colloquial meaning used in France is wine cellar. “Though our wine cellar is several feet above the ground, and not below, we felt it alludes best to the stashes of wine we’ll store and pour,” she said. “We’re cheeky like that.”