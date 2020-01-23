Food-delivery tips

For customers: The various food apps may not be accurate. Though it may take more time, go to the restaurants’ websites to see which services they work with, to get the most accurate menus and prices.

For restaurateurs: Caviar and UberEats do not add unaffiliated restaurants to their platforms without authorization. Other services offer ways for restaurants to opt out or modify their information on the platforms. Grubhub promises to respond via email, DoorDash has a form, and Postmates offers a help link.