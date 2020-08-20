The next episode of Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives was shot in Philadelphia a week or so before the pandemic shut everything down.
In addition to taping bits at six Philly restaurants, host Guy Fieri stopped at a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on March 10 to plug his Santo Fino Blanco Tequila and his Guy Fieri’s Philly Kitchen at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack in Chester on March 11.
The Mayor of Flavortown had just left by the time the Mayor of Philadelphia and governor of Pennsylvania ordered indoor dining suspended on March 16.
The DDD episode premiering Friday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m. will feature Stogie Joe’s, the Leuzzi family’s Passyunk Avenue bar-restaurant known for its crab gravy and pizzas; Hardena, the Widjojo family’s Indonesian BYOB in South Philadelphia; and Gaul & Co. Malt House in Port Richmond, where Fieri joined owners James Lyons, Matthew Yeck, David Moore, and Joseph Forkin for wings and the eatery’s signature Wit Or Witowski, a kielbasa chopped like a cheesesteak. Yeck says there will be a modest, socially distant watch party at the Gaul location over the city line in Rockledge, Montgomery County.
All these restaurants are still operating, in one form or another.
The show did not disclose the names of the three other restaurants that Fieri visited in March, but social-media posts indicate that they were Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop on South Street, Farmer’s Keep on 20th Street near Market, and Mom-Mom’s Kitchen on Orthodox Street in Bridesburg.