The DDD episode premiering Friday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m. will feature Stogie Joe’s, the Leuzzi family’s Passyunk Avenue bar-restaurant known for its crab gravy and pizzas; Hardena, the Widjojo family’s Indonesian BYOB in South Philadelphia; and Gaul & Co. Malt House in Port Richmond, where Fieri joined owners James Lyons, Matthew Yeck, David Moore, and Joseph Forkin for wings and the eatery’s signature Wit Or Witowski, a kielbasa chopped like a cheesesteak. Yeck says there will be a modest, socially distant watch party at the Gaul location over the city line in Rockledge, Montgomery County.