Details are few, but I can tell you that New York restaurateur Joseph Smith, a partner in the Bobby Van’s steakhouses, is coming to Philadelphia this fall to open The Hadley, a restaurant in the east tower of Park Towne Place, the apartment complex at 22nd Street and Ben Franklin Parkway, across from the Rodin Museum.
According to marketing materials, The Hadley will “honor midcentury sensibilities while paying homage to 1959, the year Park Towne Place was built.”
The materials cite 1959 as “a pivotal year in the evolution of American culture: we celebrated our growing economy over evening cocktails; we discovered a comfortable elegance in our furniture, art, and style that thanks to democratized design, made its way into our living rooms.”
The menu will include what the marketers call “innovative shared plates and comfort foods presented with well-crafted cocktails,” suitable for special occasions and ordinary dining.
Park Towne Place has lacked any sort of dining since 2008, when Colleen’s, a longtime catering venue, closed.
Philly will get a second luxe restaurant from out-of-town operators next year. Steak 48, rooted in Scottsdale, Ariz., is looking at the first quarter of 2020 to open on the ground floor of the Atlantic Building at Broad and Spruce Streets. The restaurant formerly was Ted’s Montana Grill and Ruth’s Chris.
Stay tuned.