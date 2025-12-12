Where to get holiday takeout and dine-in for Hanukkah, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve

If you’re feeling world-weary this holiday season, why not skip the homemade feast and take an easier, if more indulgent route? Dine in or takeout. The options in the Philly area are plenty, from chopped liver to high-end sushi.

Here are 14 local options for Hanukkah, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Note that some restaurants have menus for more than one of these holidays.

Hanukkah

Biederman’s Specialty Foods

Order a Hanukkah brunch board, complete with gelt, bagels, and all the fixings, for $150. Add a latkes package for $20 with caviar supplements for an additional $85 to $165. You can also opt for Christmas Eve brunch boards ($150 to $200). Pick up orders from Dec. 13 to 31.

824 Christian St., 215-392-9229, biedermansphilly.com

High Street Bakery

Get four-packs of sufganiyot (filled with either strawberry-pink peppercorn jam and chocolate-chestnut cream) for $24 this Hanukkah from High Street. Pre-order online. Pick-ups run Saturday, Dec. 13 to Monday, Dec. 22, between noon and 4 p.m. The restaurant and bakery will also host a luxe, three-course New Year’s Eve supper in its private dining room. Tickets are $100, plus $50 for a wine pairing on OpenTable.

Also check out High Street’s Ever Eve holiday pop-up bar, open Saturdays in December from 6 to 10 p.m., for boozy hot chocolate and other holiday cocktails, plus bar bites like crispy fried oysters. Enjoy live jazz from Dave Brodie and a rotating lineup of local artisans, too. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are strongly encouraged to guarantee a spot.

101 S. Ninth St., 215-625-0988, highstreetonmarket.com

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen

Consider Famous 4th’s Hanukkah prix fixe takeaway or dine-in dinner. Order noshes of chopped liver, herb-roasted chicken, and braised beef brisket served with potato pancakes and challah stuffing, and desserts like assorted rugelach and sufganiyot. Expect $39 per person for dine-in and $155 per kit, which serves four people. The Hanukkah menu runs Dec. 13 to Jan. 2. Reserve online.

700 S. Fourth St., 215-922-3274, famous4thstreetdelicatessen.com

Christmas Day

Urban Farmer

Inside the Logan Hotel, enjoy dine-in or takeout options for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On Dec. 24 and 25, specials include maple-glazed ham ($34) and rib-eye ($53), with a selection of sides and desserts. For takeout, pick up a holiday dinner on Christmas eve or day from noon to 2:30 p.m. The $280 package serves four to six people and includes a choice of maple-mustard-glazed ham or rib-eye and three different pies.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 215-963-2788, urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

El Camino Real

The Northern Liberties Tex-Mex bar nods to tradition with its Christmas and New Year’s Eve dinner to-go packages ($110 to $300), which offer choices like rib-eye roast, brisket, and turkey. Scale your menu’s size for two to 10 people. Christmas orders must be picked up on Dec. 24, and New Year’s orders on Dec. 31. Purchase online.

1040 N. Second St., 215-925-1110, elcaminophilly.com

Uchi

The splashy new Rittenhouse sushi restaurant, which comes by way of Austin, is offering a holiday omakase at home special for takeout or delivery all month long. For $120, feast on 12 pieces nigiri, two makimono rolls, hama chili crudo, chicken karaage, Brussel sprouts, and house-made fried milk ice cream. Order online up to Dec. 30.

1620 Sansom St., 215-647-7611, uchi.uchirestaurants.com

Kitchen + Kocktails By Kevin Kelley

Recently opened next to the Cambria Hotel on South Broad Street, Kitchen + Kocktails will be open for regular dinner service on Christmas Eve. There are also plenty of takeout options: Consider a pan of candied yams, cornbread dressing, collard greens, and other sides for $79 to $115. Entrees include lamb chop, smoked turkey leg, catfish, and blackened salmon pans for $79 to $185, and desserts like peach cobbler and sweet potato pie are $79 each. Orders can be made online.

225 S. Broad St., 215-867-5112, kitchenkocktailsusa.com

Little Walter’s

Chef Michael Brenfleck is serving handmade kielbasa, holiday breads and baked goods, pantry staples, and a selection of frozen pierogi this Christmas. On Dec. 20 and 21, pick-up kielbasa at $10 per pound. Bakery options including babka and poppy seed rolls are priced at $12, while pantry items like ogórki konserwowe (pickles) and smalec (whipped lard with crunchy pork skin) will go for $8 each. A selection of frozen pierogi can be purchased for $25 per dozen. Orders can be placed via Toast.

2049 E. Hagert St., 267-239-2228, littlewaltersphilly.com

Square 1682

Square 1682, located at 17th and Sansom Streets, is serving up a Christmas menu featuring squash soup, deviled eggs, lobster risotto, Thai fried red snapper, crème brûlée, and more. The three-course meal, including a side, will be offered from 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 25, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 27. Book on OpenTable.

121 S. 17th St., 215-563-5008, square1682.com

New Year’s Eve

Fond

Chefs Lee Styer and Jesse Prawlucki-Styer are ringing in New Year’s Eve with a five-course dinner for $135 per person. Takers will be in for a feast starting with a half-dozen oysters followed by grilled radicchio salad; tuna tartare; seared foie gras; scallops with braised fennel and endive; pork belly with Okinawan sweet potato, escarole, and Dijon jus; and hazelnut chocolate mousse with vanilla tangerine, toffee cannoli, and sour cherry coulis. Reservations are encouraged at the Wallingford BYOB; book on Resy.

21 N. Providence Rd., Wallingford, 484-445-2108, fondbyob.com

Forsythia

Chef Chris Kearse’s Old City boite is offering a four-course dinner for New Year’s Eve. The meal features fluke crudo, beef short rib, and mousse au chocolat noir for $150. Seatings will be from 4:45 to 9:45 p.m. Reserve a spot on Resy.

233 Chestnut St., 215-644-9395, forsythiaphilly.com

River Twice

Ring in the new year at River Twice on East Passyunk with a seven-course tasting menu and a Champagne toast. The New Year’s Eve lineup includes raw aged beef seasoned with golden ossetra caviar and oyster emulsion, halibut from the gulf of Maine with shimeji mushrooms and shellfish gumbo, and more. Dinner is $150 per person at a table or $175 at the chefs counter, with optional beverage pairings available. Guests will also receive a complimentary glass of Champagne at midnight. Book a reservation on Resy for seatings from 5 to 10 p.m.

1601 E. Passyunk Ave., 267-457-3698, rivertwicerestaurant.com

Almyra

Ring in 2026 at Almyra’s New Year’s Eve dinner. For $95 per person, dig into mezzes like spanakopita manti and Wagyu dumplings, entrees like filet mignon kebab and chicken kofta, and assorted Greek desserts. NYE reservations can be made for seatings from 4 to 7 p.m. After 9:30 p.m., reservations are $95 per guest with a sparkling wine toast and DJ starting at 9 p.m. Book on Resy.

1636 Chancellor St., 267-876-7070, almyrarestaurant.com

Mish Mish

Get loose on New Year’s Eve: Instead of prix fixe menus, Mish Mish will serve whatever dishes chef Zev Flores feels during this “dinner party of your dreams.” There will be plenty of bottles of Champagne. Pick a seating between 5 to 8:45 p.m. and book on Resy.

1046 Tasker St., 267-761-9750, mishmishphilly.com